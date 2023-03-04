A Balgownie mum and has two pieces of advice for fans attending Saturday night's Harry Styles concert in Sydney - take a poncho and get ready for a golden night out.
Stella Stead and her friend Jess Holliday were among an estimated 70,000 concertgoers at Accor Stadium on Friday for the global superstar's Love On Tour show.
A Harry Styles fan since his One Direction days, Stella stocked up on feather boas and heart-shaped sunglasses from RJ's party supplies in Corrimal and organised pre-paid parking for a stress-free trip to the event.
"The bus brings you over from the car park and there's just such a great buzz and energy with all those people," she said.
"And to see the feather boas all over the floor, it just looked like a big rainbow, then you go into the actual stadium and it's done really well."
Stella said Styles took to the stage at 8.30pm, immediately winning over the audience with a warm and engaging stage presence and a set list stacked with fan favourites, including Adore You, Sign of the Times, As It Was, 1D's debut single What Makes You Beautiful - and Stella's top pick, Golden (see full list below).
While Styles didn't sing the Australian classic Horses as has been the case at previous shows, the Daryl Braithwaite version rang out across the stadium while the crowd waited for the show to start.
Stella said her seats - which set her back $245 - weren't as close to the star as she would have liked, but the big screens and stadium acoustics were "phenomenal".
"You really feel like you're right there with those huge screens, you can see him so well, and the stage is a big U-shape and he goes around and really interacts with the audience, getting their names and where they're from," she said.
"People were dressed up really colourful and bright, and he took sunglasses from someone and put them on, and he had the Pride flag that he took off someone and was running up the stage with it, which was nice.
"It's just energetic, even if you're in a seat, you're up the whole time because it's just a contagious energy - it was absolutely fantastic."
Stella was charmed by the star's fondness for Sydney, his chants of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi" and how happy he said he was to be in Australia.
"He said, 'This show is for you, to feel the best you can feel, it's all about having fun and I'm here to entertain you.' It was just great."
Stella advised concertgoers to expect a line-up at the merchandise desk and to make sure to bring a poncho in case of rain as some seats were not undercover.
Encore:
