Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Wolves show Trew colours with late NSW NPL winner against Western Sydney Wanderers

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Substitute Jake Trew reignited the Wollongong Wolves NSW National Premier League title hopes with a late winner and then saw red moments later, in a dramatic finish to the clash against Western Sydney Wanderers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.