Substitute Jake Trew reignited the Wollongong Wolves NSW National Premier League title hopes with a late winner and then saw red moments later, in a dramatic finish to the clash against Western Sydney Wanderers.
The WIN Stadium battle looked destined for a stalemate until Trew produced a rasping 90th minute shot which found the net.
The Wolves had created the better of general play, but were twice almost cut open by the Wanderers' attacker Nathaniel Blair on the counter, while Zach Sapsford had the best individual chance with a back post header from a corner.
At the other end, Josh Macdonald, Walter Scott and Takumi Ofuka probed for the Wolves, but it was only when Trew was on target with a desperate effort from the right that Wollongong secured the three points.
Tensions boiled over soon after, with the Wanderers bench and Wolves coach David Carney getting involved in a heated injury-time exchange, which led to Trew being dismissed.
The Wolves controlled the contest early, Macdonald forcing a finger-tip save from Wanderers goalkeeper Lawrence Caruso from the top of the box in the 14th minute.
Moments later Walter Scott's pass found Sam Riak, but his shot was miscued.
But the Wanderers slowly grew into the contest, Ariath Piol and Jarrod Carluccio sending headers wide in the box, before George Antonis sent a sliding volley over the bar at the back post in the 36th minute.
Macdonald hit another stunning driving hit from a 25-yard free kick, but again Caruso had the answers.
The result comes after the Wolves moved towards inclusion in Football Australia's proposed 'National Second Tier' competition, after formally submitting their expression of interest to the organisation on Friday.
Wollongong, the two-time National Soccer League champions, have long held A-League ambitions as part of the expansion process, but becoming part of the second-tire championship remains a realistic goal.
The Wolves have now had two wins and two draws from their five NPL games with new coach David Carney, the former Socceroos player in charge.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
