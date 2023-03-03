Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves lodge expression of interest for 'National Second Tier'

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
March 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Wolves CEO Strebre Delovski. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Wollongong Wolves have taken a massive step towards inclusion in Football Australia's proposed 'National Second Tier' competition after formally submitting their expression of interest to the organisation.

