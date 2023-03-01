Illawarra Mercury
The wait is over: Rivals Cringila Lions and Conistion to kick-off Illawarra Premier League

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Cringila's Ben Zucco holds the ball up from Coniston's Sam Matthews during last season's elimination final. Picture by Robert Peet

The two rivals played out a game for the ages in last season's elimination final and both Cringila and Coniston will begin the 2023 Illawarra Premier League campaign against each other again.

