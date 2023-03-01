The two rivals played out a game for the ages in last season's elimination final and both Cringila and Coniston will begin the 2023 Illawarra Premier League campaign against each other again.
And after being edged 3-2 in the finals series in 2022, Coniston and coach Rob Jonovski are hungry to kick-start this campaign with a victory against the Lions.
On the flip side, Lions' assistant from last season - Jorge De Matos - comes into the hot seat in a flip with last season's coach Icko 'Ice' Atanasoski - who is now the team's assistant.
Leading into the IPL opener, there are plenty of sub-plots in this healthy rivalry. Former Coniston full-back Ekoue D'Almeida is now a Lion whilst conversely, Cringila's hottest property in second grade in 2022 - Jordan Prentoski - is now with Jonovski at Coniston.
Perhaps last season's most in-form player Anthony Krsteski was given his first grade opportunity by Jonovski originally, but had a sensational year at the Lions last year and was one of the main reasons Cringila broke their finals hoodoo.
Both sides have retained the majority of their squads, with Cringila holding onto stars Peter Simonoski and Stefan Dimoski, whilst also dipping into the market to pick up former Wolves midfielder Harrison Taranto.
Coniston managed to retain key members of the squad such as Jason Zufic, Kaydin Harrison, Lukas Stergiou, Sam Matthews, Toby Norval and Van Elia. New signings include including ex-Tarrawanna young gun Nicolas Tomasiello along with ex-Glebe Gorillas striker Yoel Silvestre and defender Cassidy Tanddo from Canberra Croatia.
Both De Matos and Jonovski spoke to the Mercury in the lead up to the clash with the former particularly eager to get the season off and running against a familiar foe.
"We're raring to go obviously. It's been a short turn around [with the rain last year] and we've had a long pre-season and all the boys are ready to go," he said.
"I know Rob (Jonovski) has definitely had it circled on his calendar, as we have as well. It's definitely turning into the fixture that doesn't disappoint. We knocked them out last year and went away as the victors and I'm sure that they have reflected on that in the off-season and used it as motivation. So we're definitely aware of that and prepared for what is coming on Friday.
"We're expecting a very high intense game. Obviously Coniston are set up well and they're going to bring an abundance of energy and drive to get the result. We've just got the match that and go one better."
'Cono' coach Jonovski agreed with De Matos' sentiment.
"The boys are buzzing. I think everyone is buzzing across the league and keen to get started again," he said.
"It's an exciting game against Cringila. It's a season opener and we know there is going to be a big crowd there. They did OK last year. We know it's going to be an intense game and we're expecting that. It's going to be a tough game but it's going to be tough for them as well. But we're going to be ready."
After finishing fourth in 2022, Coniston were knocked out of the finals in the first week at the hands of the Lions, who finished fifth. Despite the disappointment of not going further in the knockout stages last year, the Coniston coach said 2023 was a new chapter in the club's story.
"Last year is irrelevant, it doesn't matter. It's about today's squad and this weekend's game," Jonovski continued.
"Of course we're looking to go there and get the win. It's just three points for us, it's just a game for us, it doesn't matter who it is. We know that they will be pumped up and fired up, as hey have a long of young kids there as well. But for us it's another three points that we're looking at getting and we're hoping to kick-start our season."
Jonovski - who is looking to add another championship to his resume after his success with Corrimal in 2019 - said he was happy with how his squad looked following their pre-season hit-outs.
"We managed to retain the majority of the squad from last year but we lost Ekoue (D'Almeida) and Adam Voloder. We picked up Jordan Prentoski and he was really good last year for 'Crini' in second grade. Nic (Tomasiello) has been working really hard and doing really well. They're all doing well," he said.
"Jason Zufic is [also] outstanding. Young Cassidy Tanddo has come across from Canberra and he's chomping in at every training session. His intensity levels are quite high every session and I'm quite pleased with that. I'm happy with the squad and the attitude we've got and the focus we've got has been great.
"We targeted high quality opposition in pre-season. We played Charlestown Azzuri who have got former A-League player Nigel Boogaard in their team and a couple of other former A-League players. We had some really positive performances, I don't really look at the results because it's only pre-season and you're only trying things. They're all doing well and trying really hard," Jonovski added.
Lions coach De Matos said he was eager to begin his first season as head coach of the side.
"I can't speak highly enough about the club," he said.
"They've been great for 'Ice', myself and the players. We can't speak highly enough of the committee. They have been excellent. Myself personally working with 'Ice' last season as an apprenticeship year was a learning process for myself but I'm very exciting to step up this year and show what I can do."
The former Wollongong United reserve grade coach said he was eager to see how his new signings D'Almeida and Harrison Taranto go on Friday.
"Ekoue has been brilliant playing for us and Harrison has got a big season ahead."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.