Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

Bold predictions for the 2023 Illawarra Premier League season

Joshua Bartlett
Jordan Warren
By Joshua Bartlett, and Jordan Warren
Updated March 1 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bold predictions for the 2023 Illawarra Premier League season

The 2023 Premier League is finally upon, with the season launching on Friday night with Cringila meeting rivals Coniston at Crehan Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.