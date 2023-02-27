In the wake of a serious hamstring injury to Wolves captain Lachlan Scott there are a few options coach David Carney will be pondering over to lead the line for the side in the coming weeks.
Scott is a huge loss for a number of reasons. He was the side's top goal scorer in the NPL NSW competition last season and he was chosen this year by new coach Carney to lead the squad into a new era with the potential of a 'National Second Division' or A-League opportunity on the horizon.
During their 1-1 draw with the Bulls on Saturday, Carney chose to start former A-League product Mirza Muratovic up top - after being deployed as a 'number 10' in the first three weeks - and in attack the Wolves could have had a few goals, particularly in the first 30 minutes of the contest.
The 23-year-old signed from Queensland NPL club Gold Coast - who has also had stints in the elite Australian competition with Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix - would be the leading candidate to be Carney's striker, but there are other options as well.
Youngster Jake Trew - who made his return to the Wolves this season - has only made appearances off the bench so far but has done well when called upon.
He came on in the second-half against the Bulls and caused the opposition problems, both by holding up and shielding the ball from the defence but also from his runs in behind.
A third option could be Alex Masciovecchio, who is primarily a winger by trade but has proved he is more than capable anywhere in the final third.
He terrorised the Sutherland defence off the bench in the Wolves' sole win of the season so far, where he scored two goals in that match.
Whoever out of those three is most effective will get the nod from Carney. Despite the massive loss to the team that Scott is, there are plenty of options there to do a job.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.