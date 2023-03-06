Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Port Kembla woman Malika Reese advocating for survivors of complex trauma, child sexual abuse

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:30pm
Malika Reese, a survivor of child sexual abuse and complex trauma, knows the burden of shame is not hers to carry but it wasn't always this way. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

NSW law protects the identities of victims of sexual crimes, but for Port Kembla woman Malika Reese, that same protection was going to keep her abuser's name out of the public eye.

