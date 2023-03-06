Illawarra Mercury
Second Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture held in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
Eliah Bettson, 6, puts her dancing shoes to the test at the Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Hundreds of women came together in Wollongong at the weekend to share in each other's cultures, enjoy dance and food, and even make new friends.

