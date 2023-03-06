Hundreds of women came together in Wollongong at the weekend to share in each other's cultures, enjoy dance and food, and even make new friends.
The Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture was held for a second time on Sunday, featuring guest speakers, dancing and Indian food.
Healthy Cities Illawarra chief executive officer Kelly Andrews said organisers had planned for about 250 to 300 people, but there were about 320 women there, plus children.
"It was fantastic," Ms Andrews said.
She said the purpose of the event was to bring people together to connect and celebrate each other's culture, noting that friendship and social inclusion were good for health.
It was unusual but pleasant, Ms Andrews said, to have so many women of different backgrounds and cultures in the same room.
Aunty Jodi Edwards, who gave the Welcome to Country, provided insights into Aboriginal culture that were new for a lot of attendees.
The event was held to celebrate NSW Women's Week, which incorporates International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8.
It was an initiative of Healthy Cities Illawarra, the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong, Catholic Women's League, Edmund Rice College and SCARF Refugee Support.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
