Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Disabled UOW student left terrified after 'rollercoaster' ride on Premier Illawarra bus

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubaiya Islam is terrified to use the public bus system, after a driver allegedly was in too much of a rush to allow her and her wheelchair to safely get on/off a bus and could have been seriously injured. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A disabled university student has had a rude welcoming to the Illawarra which has also left her terrified of using public buses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.