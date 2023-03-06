Shellharbour gem Amali Dimond has again wowed television audiences with her vocal talents this week on TV talent quest Australian Idol, with national viewers voting her into the next round.
The 16-year-old sang Titanium by Sia on Sunday night - a song she sang at age 10 for her first ever singing competition (which she ended up winning).
All judges loved her performance with Amy Shark calling her the whole "package deal", Harry Connick Jr said all of her performances to date had been "close to perfect", all indicating she has a bright future ahead of her regardless if she is crowned "Idol".
Best friend Rani Wilson was in the studio audience for both shows this week, with Amali's aunty and cousins, while other family watched from home.
"Her outfits [are] amazing and she's thriving," Rani told the Mercury.
As the competition gets narrower each week with contestants voted out on Monday nights, she said her level-headed friend would obviously have a few nerves but was taking it in her stride.
"She isn't controlled by it and is super excited and confident," Rani said.
Early in Monday's live show, hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie announced the first lot of contestants safe for another week, Amali was the first through to the next round.
While her classmates at the Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts are knuckling down with maths and English work, Amali has been lapping up professional coaching in Sydney in a bid to win a recording contract with Sony.
She will spend the next week with Idol vocal coaches to perfect another performance in a bid to win the hearts of Australian viewers.
Sadly the Top 10 became a Top 8 on Monday with Sash Seabourne and Harry Hayden both sent home from Idol camp.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
