Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Berry music festival Lazy Mountain announces Kids Zone, food trucks - Your Guide Here.

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 5 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KidzKlub Australia will provide a selection of craft activities for children at the Lazy Mountain festival in Berry. Picture from KidzKlub Facebook.

A new all ages music festival heading to Berry has become a lot more family-friendly with the addition of dedicated children's activities for the Easter Saturday event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.