Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was visiting the Illawarra on Friday, but there is a chance Albo may visit the region again soon but after hours.
The PM has been very vocal about his musical tastes, a fan of live music since way back, and one of his favourites - Gang of Youths - are headlining the new Yours and Owls venture, Lazy Mountain, set for Berry on April 8.
Earlier in the month Albo gifted New Zealand's new top man Chris Hipkins a vinyl copy of the alternative rock group's new album, along with releases from Alex the Astronuat and Thelma Plu.
"It's cool to be recognised in that way, having the Prime Minister be a fan," Donnie Berzestowski, drummer for Gang of Youths told the Mercury.
"He actually came to a show of ours in Sydney, and caused a scene by downing a beer [at the Enmore] ... he's actually a really nice guy, he came and said hello."
To say that Mr Albanese might be caught tapping his feet to tunes by Tash Sultana, Middle Kids or Tyne-James Organ at Berry Showgrounds on Easter Saturday isn't a far stretch - he has done similar before.
In 2018, he proudly sat on stage chatting with singer-songwriter and activist Bill Bragg at the Fairgrounds Festival.
Lazy Mountain is an all ages event, children nine years and under are free. Tickets are still on sale via Moshtix.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
