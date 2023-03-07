Around 100 trainee officers will be put through their paces at Jervis Bay from tomorrow, and locals may spot them in uniform carrying weapons and blank ammunition.
Trainee army officers from the Royal Military College Duntroon will conduct a training exercise in Jervis Bay from March 8 to 24.
The task is the final exercise for 100 would be officers before they graduate as Lieutenants in the Australian Army.
Exercise Binh Ba will involve simulations based on real local and overseas operations, and range from interacting with civilians to emergency services and other government stakeholders.
Trainees will be out and about in Callala Bay and Callala Beach, as well as conducting simulated exercises in Beecroft Range and Currawong.
A Defence spokesperson said that no more than 30 trainees will be in any one location at a particular time and there will be no restrictions to normal public access throughout the training period.
During the exercise period, trainees will carry weapons and blank ammunition, however only in pre-approved areas.
