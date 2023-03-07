Illawarra Mercury
Army recruits to conduct training at Jervis Bay

Updated March 7 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:52pm
An Australian Army staff cadet conducts fire and movement during a previous training exercise in Charters Towers. Picture credit Australian Army

Around 100 trainee officers will be put through their paces at Jervis Bay from tomorrow, and locals may spot them in uniform carrying weapons and blank ammunition.

