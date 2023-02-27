Defence to update Jervis Bay on toxic chemical clean-up

Updates on ongoing work to clean up toxic chemicals in and around a Jervis Bay military base will be provided on Monday afternoon.
Defence personnel will hold a walk-in session to answer questions and provide information to the community on remediation and ongoing monitoring for PFAS contamination at Jervis Bay Range Facility and surrounds.
The session will take place at Jervis Bay School, in Dykes Avenue, Jervis Bay, from 5pm to 8pm on Monday, February 27.
Assistant defence minister Matt Thistlewaite will attend to meet with locals and hear their views.
Defence personnel will be available should community members want to discuss related matters.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
