Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Illawarra REZ declared, opens door to 8300 jobs in energy

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra declared renewable energy zone, unlocking $43b in investments

The NSW government has declared the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone, unlocking $43 billion in potential investment in clean energy in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.