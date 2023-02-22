With concept plans for a wind turbine assembly facility released, businesses and workers in the Illawarra are calling on the federal government to start moving on the regulations required to get work started.
NSW Ports has brought forward plans to reclaim a section of Port Kembla's outer harbour to be used first for a wind turbine assembly site and in future NSW's second container terminal.
While the project fits within the DA approved for the container terminal, $35 billion of potential investment in offshore wind turbines await the sign off of the NSW and federal governments.
"We can talk about plans for addressing the energy issues and policies and so on, [but] right here is a solution," Illawarra business lobby group boss Adam Zarth said. "Hopefully this gets happening as soon as possible."
Maritime union Port Kembla branch secretary Mick Cross welcomed the announcement, saying it would usher in a bright future for Illawarra workers transitioning from the fossil fuel sector and provided encouragement for future workers that there are local opportunities in the trades sector.
"Where you hear every day that there's a shortage of workers in this country, well, here's the opportunity," he said.
David Bridge, i3net Chair said local industry was poised to be part of the project.
"Much of the potential skill and capabilities needed for the technological and industrial support for offshore wind is locally available now and or readily adapted," he said.
In December, the NSW government released the draft declaration of the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone, following $43 billion of potential investment in clean energy projects in the region, including $35 billion of offshore wind plans. The period for feedback closed in early February, with the government considering submissions before a final declaration.
The federal government has earmarked the Pacific Ocean region off the Illawarra in NSW as one of five priority areas for assessment.
Wind farm builder Blue Float is one of the companies gearing up to apply for a licence to generate clean energy off the Illawarra. Project director David Delamore said Blue Float was readying plans for over 100 turbines 40 kilometres offshore.
"We are excited to bring forward proposals for what we believe to be possible," he said. "We are very keen for the zones to be declared as soon as possible."
Read more: Wind farms at Port Kembla
With federal approvals a key step in realising this facility, which could support 3000 jobs in the construction and operations phases, local MP Alison Byrnes said a consultation process would begin later this year.
"We do have a very tight timeline, we've lost a decade in pursuing opportunities like this, but our department can only cope with so much, so they're doing one proposal at a time at the moment."
With the port-side facilities taking up to five years to build, and wind farm proponents estimating construction to take three years, with a target for energy generation in 2030, there is little room for delay, Mr Bridge said.
"To ensure replacement energy forms for the retiring coal generated power stations over the next several years, there is no time to waste."
CEO of NSW Ports Marika Calfas said getting the turbines up and running will require coordination across all parties.
"The need for clarity, the need for certainty is really important," she said. "The sooner we can get that, the sooner everyone can progress with their planning, the sooner everyone can progress with their investment plans, and the sooner we can all start delivering on those jobs and investment."
