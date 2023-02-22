Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Business, unions support Port Kembla wind turbine assembly proposal

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Zarth, Wollongong City Council deputy mayor Tania Brown and NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas with an onshore wind turbine blade shipped through Port Kembla. Picture by Connor Pearce

With concept plans for a wind turbine assembly facility released, businesses and workers in the Illawarra are calling on the federal government to start moving on the regulations required to get work started.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.