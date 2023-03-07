Illawarra Mercury
Melanie Gibbons nominates to contest Kiama for Liberals

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 7:20am
The Liberals have named their candidates across a variety of seats in the Illawarra. They are Mikayla Barnes in Shellharbour (circled top , clockwise), Melanie Gibbons in Kiama, Noah Shipp in Keira and Joel Johnson in Wollongong.

The Liberal party has revealed their candidates for Illawarra electorates as nominations close.

