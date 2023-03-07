Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Jules Mitry founder of Balinese Spice Magic Wollongong Local Woman of the Year

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 8 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong 2023 Local Woman of the Year Award Jules Mitry (left) with the Shellharbour, Keira and Kiama recipients. Main picture by Marlene Even.

A restaurateur with a social conscience, a longtime community service worker, a tourism industry mover and shaker as well as a disability advocate have been lauded on International Women's Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.