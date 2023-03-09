Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Marine Rescue called to help man holding on to overturned boat

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fisherman has described his horror at being 5km off Callala Bay when his tinny began to take on water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.