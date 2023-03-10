Wollongong Cenotaph gets a makeover in time for 100th birthday

Just in time for her 100th birthday, the Wollongong Cenotaph is getting a much overdue makeover ahead of what is going to be a big year for the monument.
The Cenotaph turns 100 years old on the 3rd of June and after a few years without maintenance due to Covid lockdowns it was starting to look its age, City of Wollongong RSL sub-Branch president Peter Lipscomb said.
But now, after a grant from the Office of Veteran Affairs community war memorials fund, and funding from Wollongong Council, local stonemason Brad Rimmer has been employed to restore the monument's surfaces.
"The early results are fantastic and the Cenotaph will be soon looking its best, in time for the upcoming 2023 ceremonial services which are organised and conducted by the City of Wollongong RSL sub-Branch," Mr Lipscomb said.
The events planned for the cenotaph include Anzac Day on April 25, a special re-dedication service on the 100th Anniversary on June 3, Victory in the Pacific Day on August 15 and Remembrance Day on November 11.
