Business

Easy Agile hiring staff as job market turns downward

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:55am
Despite dark clouds over the tech sector, Nick Muldoon says its blue skies for his Wollongong-based firm Easy Agile. Picture by Anna Warr

As the tech layoff contagion reaches Australia shores, one Wollongong start-up has been able to avoid shedding staff as the business outlook turns dire.

