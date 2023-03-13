A new ice-creamery has opened in Unanderra and spreading the love - and their soft, sugary goodness - via delivery.
Kristy Parker has fond family memories as a child, heading out with her clan for ice-cream, memories that make her all warm and fuzzy inside.
It's these fuzzy feelings she wants to instil in others with her new business venture, Chill Out, inside Unanderra Fish and Chips on Tallegalla Street which is owned by her brother.
"Family means a lot to me, it's everything," she said.
"The four of us - my brother, me and mum and dad - every Sunday we'd spend time together. We'd go for a drive and go get an ice-cream as [a tradition]."
She said no-one knows how much time they have on earth, so it's best to live life with happiness - and if that means family trips to the ice-creamery then so be it.
The new venture so far has 13 different flavours which have all been taste-tested by Mrs Parker, her three children, husband and extended family.
Customers can either make it to the store or browse their selection online at Menulog because the ice-cream matriarch didn't want anyone to miss out - especially families with young kids.
"If you can't come to the shop, then we can provide to you or to get somebody to deliver it to you, so you're not missing out," she said.
So far the family-run business has had a soft opening, but people have been coming far and wide.
At the end of the day, Mrs Parker just wants to use ice-cream to make other people happy.
Chill-out Ice-Creamery is open 10.30am to 7pm Wednesdays to Mondays.
