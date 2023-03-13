Illawarra Mercury
ChillOut Ice-Creamery has opened in Unanderra and now delivers

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:55pm
Kristy Parker and her family have opened a new ice-creamery, ChillOut, in Unanderra. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

A new ice-creamery has opened in Unanderra and spreading the love - and their soft, sugary goodness - via delivery.

