Inventor, author and leading stylist Annie Sloan is collaborating with Charleston Trust to create new colours for a decorating phenomenon.
Annie revolutionised the world of decorative painting in 1990 with the invention of Chalk Paint. The product can be used on just about any surface - timber, metal, glass or fabric.
Use it indoors or outside. Minimal preparation is required and you can customise the finish to suit the project.
Charleston is a 17th-century farmhouse in the English countryside where influential artists and individuals have been gathering since the early 1900s.
They became the Bloomsbury group and included writer and essayist Virginia Woolf.
Today, The Charleston Trust promotes the legacy of the group, who took art beyond the canvas and immersed themselves in a world where design and radical thinking took centre stage.
"I discovered Charleston farmhouse as a student," Annie said. "I loved the artists' spontaneous and free approach to painting. It felt so punk!
They pushed boundaries and took chances in an absolutely joyful way, seamlessly blending historical, cultural and modern references.
Their approach is so relevant today. The painting process is good for the planet, good for your wallet and good for your mental health.
Taking time to be creative is incredibly restorative," Annie said.
Originally launched as a capsule collection of limited edition colours, Annie Sloan's collaboration with Charleston Trust now holds a permanent place in the Chalk Paint collection.
Replete with uninhibited colour and pattern on both walls and surfaces, the country home and meeting place of the Bloomsbury group is a hymn to the possibilities of paint.
Firle, an uplifting green, is the boldest hue in the collection. And, just like the Bloomsbury set, Annie advises throwing caution to the wind.
"Be brave and trust your instincts," Annie said.
"As mad as it initially seems, I haven't found anything which didn't immediately look fantastic after lashings of this citrus shade."
