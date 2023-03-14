Football South Coast sets stage for 2023 Julie Porter Cup

Illawarra football fans will get their first glimpse at what to expect in the inaugural Women's Premier League, when the Julie Porter Cup begins this Sunday.
Football South Coast this week confirmed the details for the popular pre-season tournament, which will feature all six Women's IPL clubs - University of Wollongong, Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul and Woonona.
This year's Julie Porter Cup format will feature two groups of three sides, with the winners of each group playing off in the final.
Group A will feature Albion Park, Woonona and Thirroul, while Group B will consist of University, Shellharbour and Bulli.
The Cup will be contested over three rounds and, weather permitting, begin on Sunday with University meeting Bulli and Albion Park tackling Thirroul. Both games will be played at Terry Reserve.
The White Eagles are the defending Cup champions, defeating University 2-1 in last year's final.
This year's Cup decider is set to be held on April 16, which is one week before the first Women's Premier League games are held in the Illawarra.
FSC floated the concept to clubs last December, which received positive feedback. The competition was given the official tick of approval in February.
The structure will be similar to the men's premiership, with each participating club agreeing to field sides in first grade, second grade and youth grade. All three grades will play consecutively across the same venue during a 15-round season, with the top four teams to play finals.
The Women's IPL top grade will feature six teams that competed in last year's Women's Division One, including premiers Albion Park and grand final winners University.
Bulli defender Claire Falls told the Mercury that the new Women's IPL was fantastic for the Illawarra.
"It's definitely very exciting to see. I know Sydney has a comp like this - which is great - but it's good to have it locally now," she said.
"It all means that girls in the Illawarra a proper pathway program to go through, rather than not having anywhere to go after doing the junior grades."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
