Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

A-League expansion in Canberra and Auckland for 2024-25 season, APL says

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 15 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Caggiano, left, has been pushing for a Canberra A-League team since 2018. He will work with APL boss Danny Townsend, top and middle photos, to secure a new licence for 2024. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Jamila Toderas

Canberra will have a new A-League Men's team in the coming months as part of a plan to expand the competition by 2024, league bosses declaring the team will be "built by Canberrans for Canberrans."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.