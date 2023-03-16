Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health
Health

Private hospital hits back over council's height and heritage concerns

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
March 16 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the Dudley Street streetscape will look before and after the hospital expansion.

Developers have dismissed concerns that a planned $200 million expansion of Wollongong Private Hospital will rise three metres above the legal height limits, saying their taller design will provide a better outcome for the new building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.