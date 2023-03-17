Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wolves coach David Carney backing his young squad to challenge St George City

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney remains confident his youthful squad can beat St George City.

Despite missing his two most influential players in captain Lachie Scott and "best left-fullback in the league" Walter Scott, Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney remains confident in his youthful squad's ability to mix it with the competition's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.