Wollongong Wolves on track for top-flight football despite A-League expansion snub

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
The Wollongong Wolves faithful continue to dream of a return to top-flight football in Australia. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The news Canberra and Auckland are the next two cities slated to have teams play in an expanded 2024-25 A-League competition is sure to have disappointed Wollongong Wolves fans.

