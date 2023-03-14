Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss the Illawarra Stingrays back at home this Sunday at Macedonia Park and how the new look side will fare against Manly following their heartbreaking loss to Northern Tigers in round one.
WARREN: The Stingrays are back at home this weekend at Macedonia Park against Manly United and it provides local Illawarra football fans the chance to see their team in action up close and personal.
Steve Gordon's side were unlucky in their first match on Sunday against the Tigers. It was a monumental effort from the young side. Players such as Ella Giles, Ivana Galic, Tara Cannon as well as many others backed up for both reserve and first grade due to the club missing a number of players as a result of injuries, COVID-19 and of course their A-League Women's stars in Danika Matos, Sheridan Gallagher and Chloe Middleton still tied up with their respective professional clubs for a number of weeks yet.
It was almost a complete professional performance with scores locked at 0-0 going into the last 10 minutes against the Tigers but costly mistakes hurt the side and the Rays ended up going down 3-0 against last year's grand finalists.
But it's a new week and the Stingrays, led by stalwart Michelle Carney, will take on an under-strength Manly side who are also without some of their A-League talent.
United gave up a 2-0 lead late on against Macarthur for the game to finish in a draw in round one and will be gunning to get a first up win in their second attempt.
So Josh, how important is it for the Stingrays to pick up their first win in front of their home faithful? The side should not be disheartened by the result in round one with a number of young stars in Giles and goalkeeper Sophie Emery showing they belong in that first grade team.
BARTLETT: Considering the circumstances, it was a really impressive showing from the Stingrays first up under Gordon. Travelling up to North Turramurra, and taking on a quality opposition, it was never going to be an easy task for Illawarra, but they more than held their own for the majority of the game.
In particular, I hope Emery isn't too disheartened about shipping three goals late. She is a popular figure around the club, and I'm sure her teammates will get around her this week. She's a promising young talent who follows in the tradition of the Rays boasting strong keepers in recent years, with the likes of Sian McLaren and and Sally James standing at the back in recent years.
But it's time for the Stingrays to now look forward as the girls return to the region this Sunday to face Manly United at their new home, Macedonia Park. Manly are coming off a 2-2 draw with Macarthur first-up and despite conceding two goals late-on in that contest, will enter the game with confidence. But, Jordan, can the Rays get their first win on the board this weekend?
WARREN: There were plenty of positive signs for Illawarra in their first match that makes me believe they will improve on their eighth placed finish in 2022, starting with a win against United this weekend.
Despite limited chances, there were moments of individual brilliance that has the potential to create loads of goals down the track. Halle Callow nearly set the team up for a sensational start when she beat a couple of her opposing defenders on the left-wing before attempting a curled shot into the top right corner but the strike went just over the bar.
Captain Carney up top also ran all day and looked to create chances by pressing the Tigers defenders and forcing them into mistakes. On another day, she will create a chance for her side through her selfless play up top.
Shifting our attention to Manly, the Rays will have to watch out for Emily Minett and Caitlin Jarvie - who both started their respective seasons on fire with goals in round one. Manly always have a rich history of producing quality footballers and despite being a youthful side (much like the Stingrays) they will pack plenty of punches for Gordon's side.
The Stingrays will play at Macedonia Park this season instead of JJ Kelly (where they have called home in recent times). How important is it that Illawarra make Berkeley a fortress for the season for any hope of returning to finals football for the first time since 2019?
BARTLETT: It probably sounds obvious, but I think it's vital that the Stingrays take maximum toll of matches at home this season.
The ongoing rain last year meant the Rays didn't actually get to play at home too often, instead shifting some "home" games to the synthetic Seymour Park field in Miranda or Rockdale Illinden Sports Centre. In fact, they only played eight games in the Illawarra in 2022 which produced mixed results, with three wins, three losses and two draws.
If they can win all games at home - or at least pick up a few draws at worst - it will really shore up their hopes of finally returning to finals.
Looking at the bigger picture, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand looms on the horizon in mid-2023. Jordan, has there ever been a more important time for women's football in Australia?
WARREN: It looms as one of, if not, the most crucial year for women's football in Australia. Speaking to players locally and in the A-League Women's, there is a greater buzz to everything around the female game in 2023.
Players across Australia are getting into the mood in order to grow the game for women not just here but globally as well.
We've seen already the implementation of a Women's IPL by Football South Coast and before that, an expansion of teams and games in the A-League Women's - with Western United coming into the league this season and the Mariners the next. All of these decision are a snowball effect of a Women's World Cup hitting our shores.
We've even seen Stingrays star Matos claim glory during the Wollongong International Women's Day lunch with the defender picking up the prestigious Kerryn McCann Scholarship, showing how crucial 2023 is.
