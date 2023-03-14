Steve Gordon's side were unlucky in their first match on Sunday against the Tigers. It was a monumental effort from the young side. Players such as Ella Giles, Ivana Galic, Tara Cannon as well as many others backed up for both reserve and first grade due to the club missing a number of players as a result of injuries, COVID-19 and of course their A-League Women's stars in Danika Matos, Sheridan Gallagher and Chloe Middleton still tied up with their respective professional clubs for a number of weeks yet.