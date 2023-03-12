A youthful Illawarra Stingrays outfit have began their NPL NSW campaign admirably but have gone down in heartbreaking fashion, conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes to lose their first match of the season to Northern Tigers.
After a stellar performance defensively, the Stingrays looked to be coming away with a point from their round one clash, but an own-goal, a header from Teal Kilbride and a strike from Beth Bernardi meant the Tigers would take the spoils.
It was a tough start for the Stingrays to 2023 for a number of reasons, but mainly due to the fact that they were coming up against last year's grand-finalists away from home at North Turramurra Recreation Area.
New Stingrays coach Steve Gordon was looking to lead the club into a new era and improve on the side's eighth placed finish in the competition in 2022 and begin their journey for a first finals appearance since 2019.
A-League Women's stars Sheridan Gallagher, Danika Matos and Chloe Middleton remained unavailable due to their commitments with Western Sydney and Canberra United respectively in the professional competition. Caitlin Cooper also missed out on the sides first game of the season.
The Stingrays were also dealt a blow with COVID-19 hitting a couple of the players in the lead into the first match, meaning it was back's against the wall for Gordon's team.
Nonetheless, the Stingrays began their campaign with 41-year-old stalwart Michelle Carney leading the predicted inexperienced side as skipper.
There was a bit do to early on for the young back line including goalkeeper Sophie Emery - who made 33 appearances for the club in all competitions in 2022.
Both sides had shots on target in the first half, however it was the Tigers who shared the majority of possession and the best chances.
But in the final 10 minutes, disaster struck, as the side conceded three goals within a handful of minutes as the Tigers took the three points.
The Stingrays will pick themselves up for a home clash the following Sunday against Manly - who drew 2-2 with Macarthur - at Macedonia Park.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
