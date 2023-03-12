Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Admirable Illawarra Stingrays on the end of cruel loss to Northern Tigers

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Giles worked tirelessly as ever in the midfield for the Stingrays against the Tigers. Picture by Robert Peet

A youthful Illawarra Stingrays outfit have began their NPL NSW campaign admirably but have gone down in heartbreaking fashion, conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes to lose their first match of the season to Northern Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.