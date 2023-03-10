New Stingrays coach Steve Gordon hopes to start off his time in the Illawarra on a winning note when his side travels north to tackle the Tigers on Sunday.
The match at North Turramurra Recreation Area will take place as part of the opening round of the 2023 NSW Women's National Premier League season, and marks a fresh era for the Stingrays under Gordon's guidance.
Gordon was unveiled as Illawarra's new head coach last October on a three-year deal as part of the club's ambitious plan to become a Women's NPL powerhouse, taking the reins from previous mentor Anthony Guido.
He brings a wealth of experience to the role in Wollongong, with Gordon's resume including being joint head coach of the Sutherland men's NPL1 side in 2022. He also guided the Sharks' men's under 20s side to three straight championships between 2017 and 2019.
But the position at the Stingrays shapes as a fresh challenge for Gordon, as he prepares to steer Illawarra back into the finals.
Gordon told the Mercury that it was crucial to start their campaign on the right foot against the Tigers.
"It's important to get a good start so you're not scraping to claw your way back in. We do have a bit of a heavy-run start, but that's okay. We'll see how everyone else's pre-seasons went," Gordon said.
"I just want the girls to apply themselves. They're fit enough, all of the testing done last week has shown that, which is great. But we've just got to get in there and battle. We want a good start, but I'm more concerned about how we actually play.
"It's about getting our game model running this weekend, because it's there's a long way to go in the competition. If we do that, the results will come."
However, the job has been made more difficult for Gordon, with several key players - including veteran Caitlin Cooper - set to miss for a variety of reasons.
The likes of Danika Matos and Chloe Middleton remain unavailable due to A-League Women's commitments, while several others will miss due to work and contracting COVID-19.
"Unfortunately we've been hit by COVID, we will have three or four out due to COVID. It's not ideal, but that's what pre-season and bringing these young girls and training them up is all about. Some of them will get opportunities this weekend," Gordon said.
"It's just going to be about discipline for us, in regards to tight defensive blocks. We'll look to frustrate them because they're (the Tigers) are a really good side and have some key players. But we've just got to get in there and battle.
"If we can get a lead, we'll try hold onto it. We're going to have to fight this weekend with some key players out."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
