The Wolves will be looking to build momentum when they take on current league flyers Rockdale in Wollongong on Friday evening.
David Carney's side managed to snag a victory at the death against the Wanderers on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp goal from forward Jake Trew.
Unfortunately for both Trew and the Wolves, the youngster was involved in a tangle on the ground on the sideline shortly after his goal and was given his marching orders for lashing out according to the referee.
The Wolves appealed the decision mid-week but it appears unlikely the former Wanderers A-League player will be featuring against the Suns on Friday.
But the suspension of Trew gives other players the opportunity to step up, according to Carney.
"With 'Lachy' (captain, Lachlan Scott) and 'Trewy' out we're a bit low on numbers but the boys are fully confident that we can carry on the winning form against Rockdale," he told the Mercury.
"We're confident in front of our home fans we can go and get the win but obviously we're a little short on numbers up top but it just gives a few of the younger boys a chance to step up."
The match against Rockdale will be an entirely different test to the one against Western Sydney.
The Suns are currently on a three match winning streak after being humbled six-nil against APIA in early February and have won four from five matches this season. They currently sit equal first on the ladder with Sydney United whilst the Wolves moved to seventh with their win last weekend.
Wollongong's back four will need to be on red alert for in-form striker Alec Urosevski, with the former Sydney FC A-League striker currently on seven goals so far this campaign.
It's something that Carney and his side are weary of but it is nothing they cannot handle according to the former Socceroo.
"We played them in pre-season and they played close to their best starting lineup and we dominated them in football terms," he said.
"Obviously pre-season is pre-season but we're confident we can get the win.
"Alec Urosevski is currently on seven goals in five games so that's a clinical striker right there. But we've got goals in all of our team and I think most of our front line has scored already this season. We seem to have goals in a lot of areas of the pitch which we're going to need.
"I think set-pieces are also going to be key. If we go out there and play the way we did in pre-season and in our good spells in games we have played so far then I'm confident we can get the win."
Urosevski and the Rockdale forward line will have to get past current Wolves captain and defender Banri Kanaizumi, with the former IPL product named in NPL NSW's team of the week for his performance against the Wanderers on Sunday. Kick-off for the match is 7:30pm.
The Wolves match against Rockdale comes just a week after the club submitted their expression of interest form to Football Australia to compete in the upcoming 'National Second Tier' competition, expected to start at the beginning of 2024.
Both the Wolves and the Suns were two of 32 clubs who lodged expression of interest forms.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
