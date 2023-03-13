It is the calm before the storm in terms of new A-League expansion sides and the commencement of the 'National Second Tier'.
The Wolves are at the forefront of conversations to be added to the latter competition - slated to begin early 2024 - but will the club be in the A-League sooner rather than later?
The general football fan would look at Wollongong and they would be at the top of the list. The criteria around history speaks for itself as well as having WIN Stadium as the club's home ground.
I think geographically the Wolves also have an advantage. There's no other football team in a national league in the region anymore. Those three things in particular would have Wolves at the top of FA's thinking.
But with A-League expansion just around the corner, who are the sides that should be considered?
On Sunday, Wellington Phoenix hosted Sydney FC with a crowd of 10,420 in attendance in Auckland, which is a fair distance of 490 kilometres away from the Nix's actual home ground, Sky Stadium.
The crowd numbers show there is an appetite for a second Kiwi team and it would add something different to the competition having a New Zealand derby two or three times a season.
Wollongong as a region has shown it can be hospitable for A-League teams when Wellington were relocated here for two seasons during COVID-19. That indicates that the FA saw this region as an area of potential.
In saying that, the finances would be a big thing. Like any A-League club you need a major backer.
That would be something that would probably have to occur before the Wolves would be considered.
In terms of the area it's a perfect option, but the 'National Second Tier' may be a better short term option for the club.
