Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Labor's Tripoli Way bypass claim 'a lie', says Gareth Ward

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:22pm, first published March 17 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Facebook comment from Kiama Labor candidate Katelin McInerney has been branded as a lie by incumbent Gareth Ward.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at his Labor rival, claiming she was misleading the community over funding for the Tripoli Way bypass at Albion Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.