Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at his Labor rival, claiming she was misleading the community over funding for the Tripoli Way bypass at Albion Park.
On Facebook Labor candidate Katelin McInerney responded to a question about the funding already being approved after pressure from Shellharbour City councillors.
"Council has received some initial funding for the project via a grant," Ms McInerney replied.
"We have committed million [sic] of dollars in additional funding and have committed to build the bypass - the only party or candidate to do so."
Labor promised a total of $20 million for the project (including $4 million for inflation) and made the announcement at a press conference on February 10.
That was a day after the $16.6 million in funding requested by council had been approved under the state government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, on top of earlier funding of $4.2 million.
Mr Ward, who had helped gain the funding, branded Ms McInerney's response "a lie".
"I find it bizarre and strange that the Labor candidate would so deliberately mislead the community by talking about a promise for a project where the funding has actually been delivered," Mr Ward said.
"I don't quite understand why the Labor candidate and the Labor party are saying that they're the only group of people that are delivering on funding that's already been announced.
"For them to say you have to vote Labor in order to get the money for Tripoli Way is just a wildly deliberate attempt to mislead the electorate."
Ms McInerney was contacted for comment for this story.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
