Albion Park bypass to get $16 million in funding

The long-awaited bypass around the Albion Park CBD is a step closer following the NSW Government committing $16.5 million for the project.
Known as the Tripoli Way bypass, the project would start at the Broughton Avenue intersection and run parallel to Tongarra Road until it links with the Illawarra Highway.
The idea is it would provide a route for vehicles to access the Albion Park Rail bypass without having to drive through the heart of Albion Park, thereby leaving Tongarra Road to local traffic.
The funding comes from the Planning Department's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund and follows from lobbying from Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shellharbour Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh.
"I went into politics to get things done," Mr Ward said.
"This grant will help Shellharbour City Council get on with the job of delivering something that so many locals have wanted for far too long. This is a really special day."
"This funding comes on top of the $4.2 million I secured for planning, property acquisition and design to help council deliver this local road project."
Cr Kellie Marsh was "absolutely elated" about the funding announcement.
"As a local, I get stuck in traffic every day," Cr Marsh said.
"I've been fighting for this funding for years and this announcement will help make this project a reality."
