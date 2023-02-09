Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park bypass to get $16 million in funding

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shellharbour Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh have helped snare $16 million in funding for a key Albion Park road project.

The long-awaited bypass around the Albion Park CBD is a step closer following the NSW Government committing $16.5 million for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.