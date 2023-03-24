Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Event Calendar

Illawarra band Pirra set to blow the roof off Towradgi Beach Hotel: April's Illawarra gig guide

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh from the news they will lead the line-up of acts at this year's Vivid Sydney festival, four-piece indie pop band Pirra will be heading to Towradgi Beach Hotel next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Event Calendar
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.