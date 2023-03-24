Fresh from the news they will lead the line-up of acts at this year's Vivid Sydney festival, four-piece indie pop band Pirra will be heading to Towradgi Beach Hotel next month.
The band's singer-songwriter Jess Beck will be front and centre at the gig, on Friday, April 28.
The band's name is inspired by Beck's Aboriginal heritage - her grandmother was a member of the stolen generation - and she is a proud descendant of the Luritja people.
She came up with the band's name after meeting Aboriginal elder Uncle Sammy Butcher at a music festival, where she told him the story of meeting her grandmother Linda Jackson.
He suggested the name 'Pirra', which means 'moon' and urged her to "tell everyone" about her family history.
Fast forward to 2021 and the band released a new single Never Apart and was set to embark on a tour when COVID derailed their plans.
They are now making up for lost time and are looking forward to playing their special blend of "striking and danceable indie pop" back in Wollongong after "blowing the roof off" Towradgi Beach Hotel last month.
"We're not done yet! We're dropping another month's worth of free Friday fun on your doorstep! April is going to be a big one," the band said on Facebook while announcing the gig.
Details: Pirra, Towradgi Beach Hotel, Friday, April 28, from 6pm. Entry is free.
What's On in April
Don't Change - Ultimate INXS tribute show, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Saturday, April 1. Show or dinner and show options available. Tickets here.
Drag Race Down South: Season 2, Week 1, Talent Show, La La La's Wollongong, Saturday, April 1, 7pm.
Basil's Kite "Shooting Tsars" Album Launch with Major Arcana and Clueless, La La La's Wollongong, Wednesday, April 5. Tickets here.
Pleasure Chest with Miners, The Economy and Your Loving Tyrant, La La La's Wollongong, Thursday, April 6. Tickets here.
Tamara & the Dreams, Towradgi Beach Hotel, Friday, April 7.
Hellofabooza with Dead Creek, Meza, Slowbeard and Rawrus Tongue, La La La's Wollongong, Saturday, April 8, from 6.30pm. Tickets here.
Mary Coughlan, The Music Lounge Wollongong, Saturday, April 8. Tickets here.
Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival, Berry Showground, Saturday, April 8. Details here.
Comedian Danny Bhoy "Now Is Not A Good Time" tour, Wollongong Town Hall Main Auditorium, Sunday, April 9. Tickets here.
Gong Rave 002, La La La's Wollongong, Sunday, April 9, from 6pm. Tickets here.
OK Hotel "Get Out" Single Tour, La La La's Wollongong, Thursday, April 13. Tickets here.
stunts "Housework" Album Launch, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Thursday, April 13. Tickets here.
Urthboy, UoW Uni Bar, Thursday, April 13. Tickets here.
Ocean Grove "Bored Of The City" East Coast Tour with Deez Nuts and Bloom, La La La's Wollongong, Friday, April 14. Tickets here.
Meg Mac "Matter of Time" Tour, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Friday, April 14. Tickets here.
Radicals, Towradgi Beach Hotel, Friday, April 14.
These New South Whales Album Tour with Bitumen and Gut Health, La La La's Wollongong, Saturday, April 15. Tickets here.
Out of the Blue Singers - The Carnival is Over, songs of Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Saturday, April 15. Dinner and show. Doors open 6pm, dinner from 6.45pm, show starts 7.30pm. Tickets here.
Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Saturday, April 15. Tickets here.
Guns N' Roses and Faith No More double tribute show, Heritage Hotel, Bulli, Saturday, April 15. Tickets here.
No Bragging Rights, Australian Tour 2023 with Outsider and Proposal, La La La's Wollongong, Thursday, April 20. Tickets here.
CLAMM, La La La's Wollongong, Friday, April 21. Tickets here.
Eishan Ensemble, The Music Lounge Wollongong, Friday, April 21. Tickets here.
Steve Balbi, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Friday, April 21. Show or dinner and show options available. Tickets here.
Sex On Toast, Towradgi Beach Hotel, Friday, April 21.
Port Kembla Festival, Wentworth Street, Port Kembla, Saturday, April 22. Details here.
Satin Cali "Lights Out" Single Tour, Waves Wollongong, Saturday, April 22. Tickets here.
Rotting In The Gong with Decharot, Pestilent Doom, Conspiracy Lunch, Destruction Of The Healer and The Marge Society, La La La's Wollongong, Wednesday, April 26. Tickets here.
Russell Morris, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Thursday, April 27. Show or dinner and show options available. Tickets here.
Eliza & The Delusionals with The Buoys, Waves Wollongong, Thursday, April 27. Tickets here.
Pirra, Towradgi Beach Hotel, Friday, April 28.
Dog Trumpet, The Music Lounge Wollongong, Friday, April 28. Tickets here.
Telenova 'Lost In The Rush' Tour, La La La's Wollongong, Friday, April 28. Tickets here.
Vince Jones, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Friday, April 28. Show or dinner and show options available. Tickets here.
Comedians Lano & Woodley, Wollongong Town Hall Main Auditorium, Saturday, April 29. Tickets here.
The Sicarios play Creedence, Tom Petty and Neil Young, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room, Saturday, April 29. Show or dinner and show options available. Tickets here.
