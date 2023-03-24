Easter is the perfect time to tackle building or renovating projects around the home.
However, renovating can also result in exposure to dust mites, mould and hidden chemicals.
These irritants can be a nasty trigger for those with asthma, allergies and sensitivities.
Adele Taylor of the National Asthma Council Australia said before starting a home building or renovation project it is important to consider how it might impact the overall health of your home.
"Many people are aware that some bedding or cleaning products can contain triggers for people with asthma and allergies, however, they are now starting to realise that certain building products can also pose risks," Sensitive Choice program manager Ms Taylor said.
"Whether you are doing a small renovation yourself or working with a builder, architect or trade, there are steps you can take to create a healthier environment to help you live better with asthma and allergies."
Ms Taylor said there is increased demand for building products suitable for those with sensitivities.
Products include all types of paint as well as plasterboard, floor coverings, glues and resins.
Certain heating and cooling appliances are also on the list of appliances considered less likely to irritate family members.
"It is important to do your research to help identify products and services that are asthma and allergy aware.
Less-irritating products often feature reduced allergens, fragrance and chemical content, so they are good not only for any family members with asthma and allergies, but every member of the household," Ms Taylor said.
Another aspect surrounding home renovation activities and asthma or allergy is understanding the triggers.
"It is important to understand your asthma and allergy triggers to help you make the right decision in terms of building design and product selection, so if you don't know what your triggers are, ask your doctor about being tested," Ms Taylor said.
National Asthma Council Australia has designed the Sensitive Choice program to assist, inform and empower consumers.
The program helps to identify asthma and allergy-aware products and services through the trusted blue butterfly.
Products and services that carry the Sensitive Choice blue butterfly have been reviewed and approved by an independent expert panel.
Hundreds of products have been reviewed including building and decorating materials, cleaning agents, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners.
The program also encourages manufacturers and suppliers to produce products and services that are asthma and allergy friendly.
"Importantly, funds raised by the Sensitive Choice program contribute to research and education led by the National Asthma Council Australia. The research helps reduce the health, social and economic impacts of asthma and allergies both in Australia and overseas," Ms Taylor said.
Visit nationalasthma.org.au to find out more about the council, the Sensitive Choice program, consumer products and the blue butterfly.
