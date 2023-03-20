Illawarra Mercury
Tony Gregoriou takes the reins of Tony's Chicken Shop in Wollongong

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Amit Khanna with Tony Gregoriou from Tony's Chicken Shop in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean.

Tony Gregoriou is back from a brief retirement to take back the reins of Tony's Chicken Shop.

