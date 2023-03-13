A group of women passionate about Dapto are chomping at the bit to showcase its greatness.
Good friends Amy Bowie and Katrina Sinclair have combined their knowledge and expertise to pull together the new Illawarra Market.
The pair aim is to turn the local showground into a regular "hub of activity and celebration of local talent and creativity" by reinvigorating the space after previous market operators moved elsewhere.
We're passionate about supporting local businesses and creating a vibrant marketplace.- Amy Bowie
"What we're trying to do - even in our logo - is to say we're trying to support local businesses, and I think we're trying as hard as we possibly can," Ms Sinclair said.
"We want to support local and homegrown businesses in the main Illawarra, from home produce, to craft and [artisans], and we're also aiming at as well, showcasing up and coming musicians."
Initially the markets will be monthly, but eventually extend to weekly, with their first event kicking off on Saturday April 2 from 10am to 3pm. They will also support local charities.
The market will offer a range of fresh produce, crafts made locally, food trucks, handmade jewellery, clothes, and will be family-friendly with dog-friendly activities and entertainment for all ages.
"We're passionate about supporting local businesses and creating a vibrant marketplace where people can come together and enjoy all that the Illawarra has to offer," Ms Bowie said.
Ms Sinclair added they will be going at it with "a bit of fun and laughter" to draw people into Dapto and support local.
The duo have paired with Katrina Novak, of the Groundz Precinct at the Dapto Showground, who will open the Tap House earlier to operate alongside the market.
"We look forward to supporting them as much as we can during the startup and I know the local community will get behind this fabulous new initiative," Ms Novak said.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
