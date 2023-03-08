Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope worker Ryan McParland is reviving agricultural shows and could be named NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
March 9 2023 - 7:00am
Ryan McParland, 28, loves everything agriculture and is inspiring city slickers to sign up to show societies. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Ryan McParland has made it his quest to revive agricultural shows in the Illawarra and South Coast, and is in the running to be then next NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year for doing so.

