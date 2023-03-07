Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla Music Festival returns in April, and it's all free

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 7:00am
The end of April will see the return of the Port Kembla Festival to liven up the steel town with free live music, light installations, food and fun.

