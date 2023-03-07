The end of April will see the return of the Port Kembla Festival to liven up the steel town with free live music, light installations, food and fun.
The festival of light and sound on April 22 is produced by Holy Pavlova and will play out across seven different venues and include at least 25 artists (to be announced on March 15).
Venues along Wentworth Street will include the usual live music spots like The Servo and Iron Yampi, plus vintage motorcycle stores, barbershops, Port Newsagency, laneways and outdoor gardens - and expect to host most than 2000 people.
"The event hosts an eclectic range of music from around Australia, with sound and light installations colouring the streets," organisers said on their website.
"The festival is designed to encourage free exploration of the unique spaces that 2505 has to offer.
"We're activating these venues through live music, art experiences and community exhibitions."
Some activities will be family-friendly, while others will require 18+ ID to enter.
Port Kembla Festival is curated by Holy Pavlova and supported by Wollongong City Council & Multicultural NSW.
While the event is completely free, patrons are encouraged to book a ticket online, though organisers have said it will not guarantee entry once a venue reaches capacity.
"Please enjoy music at another venue or the light exhibitions," organisers said.
"Music venues such at The Servo and Iron Yampi may allow patrons without tickets, but this is at their discretion and people holding RSVP's will be prioritised. Best to get in early."
It won't be the only major event to take over the town with the street art festival Wonderwalls to return after receiving a $198,000 grant, the Halloween "Fear Fest" will also make a comeback in October, while this weekend the suburb celebrates the LGBTQI+ community with "Port Pride".
Greg Rodgers, President of the Port Kembla Chamber of Commerce, said events like these contributed to quashing the "old stigma" of the area.
"These events continue to showcase Port Kembla's increased popularity as a suburb and the drive of our local business and community," he told the Mercury.
"[It] further adds value to what is already one of the greatest locations on the coast."
Tickets for the Port Kembla Festival are available through www.moshtix.com.au.
