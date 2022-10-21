Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla home transforms into Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze for Halloween

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:30am, first published 1:30am
Josh Smith with his children Amari and Cruize will transform their home into Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze this Halloween. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra residents are in for the fright of their lives when a suburban home in Port Kembla is transformed into a house of horror this Halloween.

