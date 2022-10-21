Illawarra residents are in for the fright of their lives when a suburban home in Port Kembla is transformed into a house of horror this Halloween.
For as long as he can remember, Port Kembla's Josh Smith has been a fan of all things horror.
"Ever since I was a kid I have been obsessed with horror movies," he said.
"Now I have got kids if my own I have got into the whole Halloween thing."
Smith's obsession grew when he found himself in the US for Halloween in 2018 and went to the Universal Studios Hollywood's Horror Nights event.
"They shut down Universal and they turn all the rides and stuff into mazes and stuff. You walk through all these mazes and get scared," he said.
"I thought it was the greatest thing in the world.
"I was talking to my kids about it and we decided to do our own."
The result was Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze.
"It started a couple of years ago doing something little and it just went from here," Smith said.
After COVID disrupted their plans in 2020, he got into the Halloween spirit last year, and word soon spread.
"Last year it was crazy. We had people come from Bulli and when I asked how they knew about it and they said they saw it on Facebook," he said.
With a year to prepare, Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze will be back this year, bigger and better than ever.
Smith, who is a logistics manager by day, has been hard at work getting ready since February.
He uses recycled materials and things he finds on the side of the road, as well as $2 finds from The Reject Shop to create his own Halloween decorations.
Come Monday, October 31, the house will be transformed.
"We decorate the front more for little kids," he said, while the sides of the house and backyard will be set up as a history of horror maze.
Horror movie fans will notice the nods to different films, and there will be plenty of "chills, thrills and kills."
Be prepared for a few frights along the way.
"Each section of the maze will be decorated with a different movie in mind," he said. "It will be like a history of horror movies from the past 50 years.
"I am a bit of a perfectionist. Some of the stuff is pretty full on and elaborate."
Smith is most proud of the "seven feet tall Jason from Friday the 13th."
His children, Zeke 12, Amari, 10 and Cruize, 7, have been lending a hand and are giving up the chance to go trick or treating to stay home and help out.
As well as the outdoor horror maze, there will be trick or treating, with lollies and other goodies for the kids.
He said everyone was welcome to come along.
"This solely comes down to tow things ... my obsession with Halloween and horror movies and the chance for kids to experience some Halloween fun," he said.
Details: Smiths Haunted House and Horror Maze, Second Avenue, Port Kembla, 4pm-8.30pm. Free.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
