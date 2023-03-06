Finalists have been announced for Wollongong's version of Sculptures by the Sea, with 25 thought-provoking art pieces to pop up in a serene part of town.
Sculpture in the Garden will open to the public for six weeks from March 18 to April 30 in the Botanic Garden with an array of works from local, national and international artists on display.
Installations will be displayed throughout the garden, with the winning work selected to become a permanent part of the city's public art collection and the artist receiving $30,000. There will also be a People's Choice Award.
Finalists for sculpture prize by Wollongong City Council are:
Deborah Redwood, Camie Lyons, Bryn Jones (New Zealand), Danny Ivanovski, Janine Bailey, Juliane Brandt, Selby Ginn, Victoria Monk, Greer Taylor, Anthony Battaglia, Gary Christian, Anna and Michael Rofka (Germany), Tegan Georgette Russell, Ben Allen and Erin Arthur, Susan Reddrop, James Rogers, John Fitzmaurice, Michael Ferris, Malvika Satelkar, Katherine Castillo Alferez, Alice Nixon, Scott Marr, Saskia Everingham, Kirli Saunders, and Robyn Rumpf.
When travelling from the north or south take the M1 Princes Motorway, take the Keiraville exit and follow the signs to the Wollongong Botanic Garden.
There are 7 different entry points to the Garden. Plan your visit by downloading a map of the Garden.
All parking is free.
We have 5 car parks:
Street parking is also available on surrounding streets. Check street signs for any time or other parking restrictions.
The free Gong Shuttle Bus makes it easy to reach the Botanic Garden, and links to the City Centre, beach, University, Innovation Campus and Fairy Meadow. Visit the Gong Shuttle site for details.
The closest train station is North Wollongong. Plan your trip at Transport NSW.
Bike racks are available at the Murphys Avenue entry.
As part of our rules bicycles cannot be ridden in the Garden. Please leave your bike outside, or walk your bike if you are passing through.
The best entry for wheelchair and pram access is via Murphys Avenue. Accessible parking is available near this entrance. Accessible toilets and a baby change table are also available.
Many of our paths are wheelchair and pram-friendly. Mobility scooters are available for hire and we have an All Abilities Playground.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
