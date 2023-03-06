Illawarra Mercury
Sculpture in the Garden returns to the heart of Wollongong in 2023

Updated March 6 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:09pm
Finalists have been announced for Wollongong's version of Sculptures by the Sea, with 25 thought-provoking art pieces to pop up in a serene part of town.

