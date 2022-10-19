This weekend marks the eighth time Thirroul artist Sally Kidall has setup an installation around the edges of Bondi and Tamarama for the annual Sculpture by the Sea, and it's likely to confuse.
Once again the creative has infused an environmental message into her work titled Bunker Down, where two concrete doorways (similar in shape to Dr Who's Tardis) sit in a garden next to a "For Sale" sign with a QR code leading the visitor into an interactive survival bunker.
"The 'for sale' sign's just gone up and everybody thinks it's real, it's really causing a stir and everyone's confused," Kidall said while installing her work on Tuesday.
"It's brilliant, I love it when people respond confused and challenged."
Kidall was conjuring ideas for the apocalyptic-type project just after the bushfires of 2020 when COVID-19 was the new buzzword, while it's also inspired by Bradley Garrett's book, Bunker, Building for the End of Time.
As part of the installation she has wrapped fabric around the faux elevator doors to physically stop people trying to get inside.
For those wondering, there is no actual bunker under the earth like her website depicts.
Bunker Down is not an interactive work, though Kidall won't be surprised if people feel the need for their own creative license.
"I've often had vandalism of my work because it's often quite controversial," she said.
"In Leichhardt some years ago I had some works that were pulled off their site and thrown into the bay .. which became more interesting when it was floating rather than stationary."
Kidall's piece is one of more than 100 sculptures and artworks on show from Australian and international artists, while she was awarded $15,000 through the Transfield Invited Australian Artist Program to fund the work.
Organisers say the event attracts approximately 450,000 visitors over the course of the exhibition which runs for 18 days.
Meantime, visitors with a smartphone will be able to explore the exhibition using a new GPS enabled app .
"A free, interactive way for visitors to easily navigate around the various Sculpture by the Sea exhibitions and discover details about the artworks and the artists who created them," organisers said.
The app also gives users the option to "like" an unlimited number of artists' sculptures, creating a personal shortlist of favourite sculptures ready to be voted for in the popular Allens People's Choice Award.
Audio tours will also be available via a small donation of $2.99 - this will unlock access to 30 sculptures within the exhibition.
While the exhibition is free, organisers have for the first time asked all visitors to make a donation of $5 on entry, or $10 for families, to ensure the event can continue for future years.
Sculpture by the Sea is the world's largest free outdoor sculpture exhibition is set to return to Bondi from October 21 to November 7, after two years of COVID postponements.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
