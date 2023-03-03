This year's International Women's Day theme, #EmbraceEquity, is also the name of an exhibition now open at Project Contemporary Art Space, Wollongong.
The exhibition, which is now in its 22nd year, will showcase the work of more than 30 diverse artists from the Wollongong area, including emerging and established artists.
The artworks cover a range of mediums, including collage, textiles, limited edition prints, digital media, photography, drawing, sculpture, artist books, ceramics and paintings from local emerging and established artists.
Among the artists whose work is being exhibited this year is Moira Kirkwood.
"Being an artist is odd. People either seem to believe you have magical powers, or else they think it's not a 'real job'. The truth is it requires consistent work like any skill, with occasional wonderful excitement when you get it just right," Kirkwood said.
Details: Embrace Equity - International Women's Day Exhibition, Project Contemporary Art Space, Wollongong, March 1-19. Official opening on Saturday, March 4, from 6pm.
A new exhibition showcasing the diversity, technical mastery and social importance of 19 Northern Territory artists opens at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery this week.
Groundswell features more than 20 works by Northern Territory artists, including Jacky Green, Kelly Lee Hickey, June Mills, Aly de Groot, Patricia Phillipus Napurrula, Lee Harrop, Maicie Lalara, Mel Robson, Jennifer Taylor and Tarzan JungleQueen.
The works move through vast geographies, perspectives and artistic mediums, spanning moving images, visualised data, painting, printmaking, ceramics and sculpture.
The common theme of the works is the shared determination to bridge the message of each artist to collectively shared concerns as Northern Territory citizens: Australia's diminishing water supply.
Alongside scientists and environmentalists, artists are among the first to respond to various crises, and Groundswell is no exception, showcasing a selection of powerful reactions on the creeping changes to the Northern Territory's water supply.
Details: Groundswell, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, March 4-April 22. More information here.
This exhibition features the outstanding cultural photographs of a group of talented Jerrinja indigenous female photographic artists.
The photographs illustrate aspects of balaang (women's) life, traditional Aboriginal language and cultural connections to their own Jerrinja Wandi Wandian Country.
Elders and Aunties from the Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council and community guided the artists through the process, which involved creative photography. Editing and curation was guided by award winning photographic artist and mentor Tamara Dean and producer Alex McNeilly from Southland Creative Inc.
Exhibiting artists include Shelly Wellington, Rebecca Williams, Crissy Locke, Talesha Farrell, Alicia Wellington , Tarryn Brown-Williams and Tanaya Williams
Details: Jerrinja Balaang, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, March 4-April 22. More information here.
This solo exhibition by Gerringong artist Carolyn McNally seeks to capture glimpses of the South Coast's vistas and gardens using a colour palette that brings about a holiday and coastal feel.
Taking inspiration from her mother, who always told her that if she was going to put a painting on her wall, she wanted it to cheer her up and make her feel happy, she strives to paint flamboyant, gestural and energetic floral artworks that bring a sense of fun, energy and beauty.
Moody Blooms is focused on capturing the recent changing and moody summer weather, with floral inspirations that combine both abstraction and emotion.
Details: Moody Blooms, Fern Street Gallery, Gerringong, March 13-23. More information here.
Amy Cuneo's latest exhibition records the proximity of painting to daily life.
While her previous exhibition captured the quiet of a house asleep and the domestic interior in resting pose, her latest works show the sun filtering through windows to reorganise a daytime interior featuring a vase or bottle, or a jar holding flowers.
The exhibition tries to capture that the act of painting runs parallel to the complexities of caring for family.
Details: House Hold, Egg & Dart, Wollongong, March 3-25. More information here.
This collection of newly commissioned works led by Senior artists Aunty Lorraine Brown and Aunty Narelle Thomas has been guest curated by Tess Allas with assistance from Alinta Maguire.
The gallery's outdoor panels have been included in the exhibition to tell the environmental stories of Coomaditchie Lagoon. The three large canvas works speak to the history of three decades of community engagement.
The exhibition also features ceramic hand-built platters by the two Aunties and fellow Coomaditchie-based artist, Allison Day, as well as the recent works from the broader Illawarra community in the form of ceramic plates.
Details: Coomaditchie: The Art of Place, Wollongong Art Gallery, March 25-June 18. More information here.
