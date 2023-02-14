Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla gets new $500k skate park, plus Wonderwalls festival returns

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excited kids with Will Mitry and Greg Rodgers that Port Kembla will get a permanent skate park. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A new skate park plus an arts and music festival are projects to receive state government cash in a bid to make Port Kembla great.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.