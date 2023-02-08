A surf and skate festival with a friendly competition for women all surfing abilities will hit the shores of Kiama this April.
The Her Wave Teams Classic launched in 2022 as an Australian-first female surfing series, and will return to Jones Beach and North Shelly, allowing more than 200 gurfers to showcase their skills.
It coincides with the council run Sun Up Festival, which includes music, food, workshops, and personalities from the skating and surfing world.
For the Her Wave Classic, women will come together in a surf teams format that emphasises fun, collaborative surfing over individual competition. The means teams will be made up of eight surfers - four longboard surfers and four shortboard surfers - set to be full of encouragement and friendship.
This series and the sport of surfing have the amazing ability to connect women from all walks of life.- Surfing NSW GM, Kate Cass
Meantime, each event will host a range of exciting workshops, festivities and technical skills sessions from hand drumming to breathwork, strength training and skate workshops - with a pop-up festival skate park at the hones Beach carpark.
Enjoy brekky tunes while you select from some of the epic food trucks on offer, watch the competition unfold or simply spend your Sunday around an epic community with some free entertainment!
From 2pm a shuttle bus will be available to scoot everyone down to the SurfLife Music Festival in Gerringong to see the afternoon out with more live music from spectacular Werri Beach.
Surfing NSW's General Manager Kate Cass said Her Wave is aimed at bridging the gap between recreational and competitive surfing for women, as well as enticing more people to the sport.
"This series and the sport of surfing have the amazing ability to connect women from all walks of life, so it is a great privilege that Her Wave has the opportunity to further inspire interest in the sport in a fun and inclusive way," she said.
"This is going to be a very special event for ... Kiama which will see the local restaurants, cafes and accommodation benefit from the increased visitation of the Her Wave community to our beautiful regional areas."
Destination Kiama are also facilitating a cooperation between Surfing NSW and Kiama High School on Friday 31 March, whereby a panel of Surfing and Surf/skate related experts/personalities will deliver a presentation to students based on mental health and the benefits of sport and surfing, as well as career pathways in surfing and skating.
Students will have the opportunity to speak directly with panellists and sign up for things like judging or commentator courses.
For more details, visit: www.surfingnsw.com.au or www.facebook.com/HerWaveSurfingNSW.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.