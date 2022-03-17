Wollongong Council to tear up Port Kembla DIY skate park

news, latest-news,

Wollongong City Council said it will dismantle the PKDIY skate park at King George V Park. The skate park was built by locals in their spare time and funded through community donations and t-shirt sales. The skate park started off as a home-schooling assignment for Louie Mitry, guided by his father Will. Read more: Despite a 'loss of faith' in democracy, Shellharbour to return to the polls The family was joined by other locals who contributed to half pipes, rails and other features. Mr Mitry said he was devastated. "We've been working constructively with Council staff for the last six months to make sure that we had a skate park until Council eventually build something more proper," he said. "We knew it was only going to be a temporary solution, but we certainly were devastated when we heard the news this morning that they were going to be removing the park, and that there was no real [replacement] option." Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the council had explored ways to keep the equipment but that the decision had to be made. "The assessments showed the homemade features like the ramps did not meet the Australian Standards and carried too much risk to users and were also placed in on a surface that also increased risk to users," Cr Bradbery said. "There were also a range of concerns raised by community members about the location and the range of improvised facilities. The combination of these factors meant that there really is no option but to remove the equipment.'' Mr Mitry estimates that the community put in a combined 300 hours and $2500 into the park, as well as a $6000 mini ramp donated by a local community member. In the King George V Park master plan, released in January 2021, includes plans for a skate park next to the hard-courts in the park's northwest portion. "We know this community is passionate about skating," said Cr Bradbery. "In response to this, and acknowledging that the skate infrastructure for Port Kembla is yet to be included in our Delivery Program, we will investigate the possibility of options such as a 'pop-up' skate facility for the city." Mr Mitry said Council needed to support a much loved facility. "We know there's overwhelming support for this feature within the community. You talk to anyone that walks by on a daily basis, and everyone is in overwhelming support of what we've created."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/df953a38-085b-42ba-a1e0-86817b6fdcae.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg