Tex Perkins, Matt Walker set for Gerringong's SurfLife festival in March

Three days of music, food, surfing, skating and good times will be celebrated in Gerringong and surrounds at the end of March, with music royalty Tex Perkins set to enjoy the ride.
Perkins and Matt Walker will headline the annual SurfLife music festival, which will also welcome El Grande, Pacific Avenue, Frank Sultana, Dos Enos, Bronte Alva and a slew of other local acts to the stage.
The festival will also include classic cars, a surfboard swap meet, market stalls, food trucks, sandcastle competition plus a surf expo which will feature shark attack survivor Brett Connellan and Jason Rice from Apnea Survival.
Organiser Adam Loxley said he started the festival as a small community event in 2015 and had not anticipated its growing popularity and it evolving to take over a whole weekend.
"It's actually it's quite a big year for us this year," he said.
"[The music] genres span styles from blues, reggae, hip hop, indie and rock and will be a sure fire way to get everyone of all ages moving and grooving. This festival is integral to celebrating the beauty of the area and the spirit of the local community to host a weekend that one will surely never forget."
Despite the event's longevity it finally received government funding support to put on the 2023 edition, having been knocked back previously because their capacity wasn't big enough.
Event organisers managed to secure $57,000 under the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
This year SurfLife will coincide with the Her Wave event by Surfing NSW and the Sun Up surf/skate festival by Kiama Council.
SurfLife will play out from March 31 until April 2 - ticketed events will be at South Werri Reserve and Gerringong Town Hall while free music will be found Saturday and Sunday afternoon at Gerringong Bowlo.
Tickets are on sale now for SurfLife, from: www.surflifemusicfestival.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.