Fairy floss, cows, carnival rides: Robertson has it all this weekend

The cows are ready to look their best, and the market stalls and rides will be aplenty, because the Robertson Show is making a comeback.
The pandemic and flooding have meant the show has been cancelled for many years, but people can enjoy everything it has to offer on March 10 and 11, at the Robertson Showground.
It has been a popular country attraction for all ages since 1880.
Check out what is on the agenda below, and information about entries and tickets.
Discover a plethora of market stalls, kids competitions, show rides, Robertson potato races, demolition derby, face painting, pumpkin bowling, Farmer Dave and his dogs, farmyard nursery, music and more.
Marvel at a variety of crafts, flowers, produce, art, bread, cookery and more. Attendees can also participate in classes.
Games include potato bowling, a hay bale hurdle boot race, wheelbarrow races, pumpkin lawn bowls for women, and the pie eating competition. No prizes are offered, just the chance for everyone to have fun. They kick off on March 11.
Teams of two adults and two people under 18 can complete six fun farm activities. The winners who complete them correctly without penalties win $400, with second getting $200, then $100 for third place. The best dressed team will also win $100. Takes place on March 11 at 5.30pm.
Boys and girls aged 16 and under, and men and women can race to see who runs with sacks of potatoes the quickest. Prizes are up for grabs. They kick off from 3pm on March 11. Former NRL player Nathan Hindmarsh will compete this year. Names and entry fees can be completed between 1.30pm and 2.30pm opposite the pavilion in the entry gate.
See canines of all shapes and sizes compete on March 11 at the Robertson Public School sporting fields. The judging kicks off at 9am and the champion will be announced at about 2.30pm.
Pets that are unusual, fluffy, obedient, small and large can compete in this show. It takes place on March 11 from 10am. Entries are $2 and can be submitted at the pet tent from 9am. All competitors must be under 16 years of age, all animals must be controlled and no horses or large animals are allowed. No limits to the amount of entries.
Teams of four farmers aged between 18 to 34 can compete on March 11, at 5.30pm, where the winners then go to the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Those chosen in 2022 in Moss Vale, are going to compete in the national round in Adelaide this year. It starts at 5pm and registrations close at 3pm on March 11.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $16 for concession holders and $6 for children aged between 11 and 16. These prices include a one dollar booking fee through 123tix.
Children aged 10 and under can enter for free.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
